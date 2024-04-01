Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Milwaukee Bucks (47-27, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (14-61, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the matchup against Milwaukee as losers of three games in a row.

The Wizards are 10-38 in Eastern Conference games. Washington is 3-43 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bucks have gone 32-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 26.6 assists per game led by Damian Lillard averaging 7.1.

The Wizards are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, the same percentage the Bucks allow to opponents. The Bucks are shooting 49.1% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 49.6% the Wizards' opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Bucks won 131-128 in the last matchup on Nov. 25. Brook Lopez led the Bucks with 39 points, and Jordan Poole led the Wizards with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Poole is shooting 41.1% and averaging 17.0 points for the Wizards. Corey Kispert is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lillard is averaging 24.4 points and 7.1 assists for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 21.8 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 59.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 107.6 points, 43.3 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points per game.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 117.0 points, 44.2 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Kyle Kuzma: out (heel), Richaun Holmes: out (toe), Isaiah Livers: out for season (hip), Eugene Omoruyi: out (ankle), Tyus Jones: out (back), Landry Shamet: out (calf), Bilal Coulibaly: out for season (wrist).

Bucks: Damian Lillard: day to day (personal reasons).

