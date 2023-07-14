Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Washington County Board this week updated its plan for some $51 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, targeting public health needs, infrastructure investments and general pandemic support.

Funds were initially spent on testing for and fighting the coronavirus, protective equipment and salaries for frontline workers. Projects since have included affordable housing, investments in homeless shelters, water and sewer line investments, jail security and other items.

In total, the ARPA funding paid for or is budgeted for $37.7 million in public health needs of county residents and staff; $8.6 million in county infrastructure improvements; $2.75 million in water, sewer and broadband investments; and $1.96 million for the support of workers, residents, businesses and others impacted by the pandemic.

The county this week shifted money away from projects that didn't require as muchas originally planned and allocated those funds to new projects, including an electric vehicle charging study, Park Grove and Stafford Library planning and a mental health services project.

The county's broadband investments, meanwhile, helped connect some 2,100 homes to internet services, the majority of which were in Grant, Hugo or Stillwater townships.

The county's updated ARPA spending plan is due to the U.S. Treasury Department by the end of the month.