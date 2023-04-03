Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Milwaukee Bucks (56-22, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (34-44, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks take on Deni Avdija and the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

The Wizards are 20-29 in conference matchups. Washington has an 18-25 record against opponents above .500.

The Bucks are 33-16 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee is the Eastern Conference leader with 37.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 9.6.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Bucks won 117-111 in the last meeting on March 6. Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 23 points, and Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Kispert is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Wizards. Avdija is averaging 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is averaging 16.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 113.3 points, 42.2 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 122.8 points, 46.8 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Bradley Beal: out (knee), Kristaps Porzingis: out (illness), Kyle Kuzma: out (ankle), Monte Morris: out (ankle).

Bucks: Meyers Leonard: out (calf), Jevon Carter: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.