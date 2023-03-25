Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Timberwolves (37-37, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (39-36, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State heads into a matchup with Minnesota as winners of three games in a row.

The Warriors are 25-20 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is second in the NBA with 118.5 points and is shooting 47.7% from the field.

The Timberwolves have gone 25-20 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is fourth in the Western Conference with 15.1 fast break points per game led by Anthony Edwards averaging 3.6.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Warriors defeated the Timberwolves 109-104 in their last matchup on Feb. 27. Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 32 points, and Naz Reid led the Timberwolves with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 29.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Thompson is averaging 20 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Jaden McDaniels is shooting 51.8% and averaging 12.3 points for the Timberwolves. Mike Conley is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 121.8 points, 44.4 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.5 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 120.6 points, 41.8 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.5 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: out (personal), Ryan Rollins: out for season (foot), Gary Payton II: out (adductor), Andre Iguodala: out (wrist).

Timberwolves: Jordan McLaughlin: day to day (illness), Anthony Edwards: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.