HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Marques Warrick had 21 points in Northern Kentucky's 90-72 win against Milwaukee on Thursday night.

Warrick added three steals for the Norse (10-9, 5-3 Horizon League). Michael Bradley added 18 points while going 6 of 10 (5 for 8 from 3-point range), and he also had five steals. Keeyan Itejere was 6 of 10 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Elijah Jamison finished with 22 points for the Panthers (9-9, 4-3). BJ Freeman added 15 points and seven assists for Milwaukee. In addition, Erik Pratt finished with 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.