Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, N.Y. — Marques Warrick had 21 points in Northern Kentucky's 74-52 win over Green Bay on Saturday night.

Warrick was 7 of 15 shooting, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Norse (11-9, 6-3 Horizon League). LJ Wells scored 15 points, shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line. Keeyan Itejere shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Phoenix (12-9, 7-3) were led by Elijah Jones, who posted 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.