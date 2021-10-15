MADISON, Wis. — A man who rear-ended a car earlier this month, killing three teenagers, was driving with three times the legal limit of alcohol in his blood, according to breath test results that were detailed in a newly filed search warrant.

A Dane County sheriff's spokeswoman has said the man was also speeding in his Jaguar when he rear-ended the teenagers' Chevrolet Cruze in the town of Middleton on Oct. 2. The impact sent the teenagers' car into a field, where it caught fire.

The crash killed Madison West High School senior Simon Bilessi and Middleton High School seniors Evan Kartochwill and Jack Miller.

The sheriff's office has already recommended that the 30-year-old Madison man be charged with homicide.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that according to the search warrant filed Thursday in Dane County Circuit Court, a preliminary breath test found the man had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.24 percent, three times the 0.08 percent limit for Wisconsin drivers. The breath test is not admissible in court, but was listed in a search warrant to get a sample of the man's blood, which was drawn in a hospital emergency room.

According to the search warrant, the man told a sheriff's deputy that he was coming from a bar where he had one or two drinks. He also said he was speeding and hit the breaks but "it wasn't quick enough." He estimated he was driving 75 mph in a 45 mph zone. Later, when an investigator asked why he was going that fast. he allegedly said, "overconfidence."

