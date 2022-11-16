EUGENE, Ore. — Kel'el Ware scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench and led five Ducks into double figure scoring as Oregon walloped Montana State 81-51 on Tuesday night.

The 7-foot freshman doubled his previous career high and scored nine of his points in the first half, throwing down a pair of dunks with two minutes left in the first half to give Oregon an 11-point lead, 32-21 en route to a 34-22 advantage at intermission.

Oregon shot 53.3% from the field (32 of 60) and hit 12 of 27 from beyond the arc, two by Ware. Will Richardson scored 12 points and Quincy Guerrier had 11 points and seven rebounds. Nate Bittle and Keeshawn Barthelemy each contributed 10 points. The Ducks dominated on the boards, outrebounding the Bobcats 40-29.

RaeQuan Battle scored 20 points to lead Montana State (1-2) and was the only scorer to reach double-figures. The Bobcats were 19 of 59 from the field (32.2%) and hit just 4 of 24 from distance.

Oregon plays host to No. 3 Houston Sunday.

Montana State plays host to Warner Pacific Friday.

