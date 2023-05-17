Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Warblers are the highlight of spring migration season for many birders, so we are off to a flying start this year (sorry).

A bird never before recorded in Minnesota — Swainson's warbler — made not one but two metro area visits this spring. Amazing.

Then came a warbler with a perfect warbler name — worm-eating warbler — seen here on average of once a year. Both are birds of the southeastern U.S.

Also reported in the metro area were Lazuli bunting (from South Dakota possibly), and Kentucky warbler (again, southeast). A hermit warbler was seen in Duluth (a West Coast bird), and a tufted duck, usually seen on the Alaskan coast, also spent time in Duluth.

Locally, yellow-rumped warblers, always early arrivals and antidote for winter bird blahs, were abundant, often at suet feeders, a menu sub for insects. The basic bird has a white throat. There also are yellow-throated subspecies known as Audubon's warbler, wanderers from the west.

Soon to follow are 28 other warbler species, with a half-dozen additional rarities waiting in the wings (sorry) for possible cheers. Some of the regulars will nest here, others passing through to breed in Canada.

There is an arrival hierarchy of sorts, with palm warblers being another early bird, a ground feeder in yellow and olive, easily identified by its nervous tail.

Minnesota is home to half of the breeding golden-winged warblers in the world. They nest in young woodlands often edging wet places. See one in a city park as it moves north.

Local nesters include yellow warblers, well-named, and common yellowthroats. Males of the latter wear black masks, like bandits. Both of these species like wet edges, ponds and wetlands.

Where to look

To find warblers, first find trees, shrubs and water — two of the three will do. A park is good. Walk slowly. Look up, look down. Some species, like the Swainson's warbler, leading candidate for Bird of the Year at this early date, are ground feeders.

The fun is in the finding, birds as tree ornaments if we're favored with a late leaf-out. (Full spring foliage in May is a bummer for trying to spot birds.)

Sources: "National Geographic Complete Birds of North America"; "Sibley's Guide to Birds," second edition; "Warblers of Eastern North America" (Firefly).

By far the best local print source is Robert B. Janssen's classic "Birds in Minnesota," its revised and expanded version. His maps give migration and nesting locations (by county) with historic early and late arrival dates. The book does everything but focus your binoculars (University of Minnesota Press, $34.95).