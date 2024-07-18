Shakopee celebrated a new outdoor fitness amenity on Tuesday at Scenic Heights Park — one side is a court with seven pieces of permanent fitness equipment and the other is a paved, open area meant to host yoga, Zumba, Pilates or other group activities.

The "outdoor fitness court studio" is one of 10 to be built in Minnesota through a partnership between the National Fitness Campaign — a "wellness consulting firm" based in San-Francisco — and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota; another one has already been built in Willmar. The National Fitness Campaign provided a $50,000 grant toward the court and Blue Cross and the National Fitness Campaign together offered another $35,000 toward building the studio side and funding a mural completed by a local artist.

At the Shakopee location, Scott County and several other financial supporters, including the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community (SMSC) also helped cover the cost.

It's an "innovative, accessible and free" exercise option, said Amanda McKnight, Shakopee's spokesperson, adding that the fitness studio is designed to provide a full-body, seven-minute workout. There's a QR code visitors can scan to download an app for specific workout options.

Both the fitness court and studio are open for public use at any time. The city plans to host classes on the studio side starting next summer, McKnight said.

"We wanted to give it a year to see how it's being used," she said.