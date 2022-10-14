Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Drive home power of flowers

In-person delivery drivers needed, Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. Share stories, smiles and conversations with residents at the communities we serve. Witness the magic and power that flowers provide — a true blessing! Email Danielle@bluebirdsandblooms.com if interested.

Running coach

Girls on the Run inspires girls in grades three through eight with a program focused on skill development and appreciation for health and fitness. Ten-week program. gotrtwincities.org

Grocery shopper

Assist Help at Your Door to keep aging adults independent. Grocery shop for three hours twice a month or on a weekly basis. Shoppers needed in Bloomington and St. Anthony. 6 a.m.-9 a.m. Six-month commitment required. Training provided. helpatyourdoor.org

Donate hair care products

Touchstone Mental Health assists those affected by mental illness. Hold a collection drive at your school, church or other community center to collect donated hair care products. Products are especially needed for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) men and women. touchstonemh.org

Front desk help

Work at PRISM's Golden Valley office. Greet visitors, answer phones and complete other projects as requested. Flexible scheduling, evenings and weekends. prismmpls.org

Physical activity assistant

Reach for Resources serves individuals with disabilities and mental illness. Help with a variety of physical activities, including yoga, bowling, basketball, dance, hiking and more. reachforresources.org

Food shelf assistance

Help Good in the Hood with its Foodshelf-in-a-Box program. Several monthly occasions. goodinthehood.org

Donate blood

Appointments last 1-1/2 hours. Must meet eligibility requirements. Call 651-332-7000 to determine eligibility. Minimum age is 16. Memorial Blood Center's donor centers. mbc.org

Tax assistant

Prepare + Prosper provides free tax preparation and financial services to individuals and families with low to moderate incomes. 2022 tax season. Several in-person and remote roles to choose from. No tax experience necessary. prepareandprosper.org

Mentor men in prison

The Redemption Project offers inmates a 14-week class, then pairs them with mentors. Upon release, the mentoring relationship continues, which greatly increases the chance of employment success and lessens the odds of recidivism. More at redemptionproject.org

Vet-to-vet hospice

Ecumen Hospice needs veterans to assist with hospice patients who are fellow veterans. Training and support provided. Flexible scheduling. Minimum four hours a month for six months. Opportunities across the metro area. ecumenhospice.org

Write letters

Help East Side Elders get letters to isolated seniors. Print and distribute to folks in isolation. eastsideelders.org

Clothing assistant

Bundles of Love provides clothing, bedding and baby care items for infants. Help sew or knit. Assist with events, fundraising and administration. bundlesoflove.org

Find more:

Hands-on Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.