I didn't expect the Queen's Ball to be so lively, joy-filled and, well, romantic.

The Bridgerton Experience, an immersive event held at the Lighthouse ArtSpace in Minneapolis, has all the requisites: gowns and gloves, plumes and tiaras, a sense of excited anticipation in the air. Of course, there were elaborate floral arrangements, massive chandeliers and plenty of libations (for purchase). The wisteria tunnel was quite stunning, clearly a copy of the flowers that hang in profusion from the Bridgerton family manse in the beloved Netflix series.

As to be expected, liveried footmen lined the ballroom as all of society (well, anyone who really matters) entered. The lords, ladies and young ones (16 and up) were dressed in their finest. And that's where this immersive experience of England's Regency period began to depart from TV.

"Finest" at the experience ranged from miniskirts to flapper dresses to formal gowns for the ladies, from jeans and tennis shoes to frock coats and top hats for the gentlemen. Some ensembles (a confection of corsets, garters and stockings) raised eyebrows. Others (a traditional Hmong ceremonial dress) garnered applause.

So why did the "ton" of the Twin Cities venture out on a blustery November night? A chance to dress in regalia (1813 or otherwise) topped the list of many honored guests.

Lady Amanda Ruper and her consort Caleb Jensen of Richfield, among the first to arrive, wanted a reason to get gussied up post-Halloween. Lady Amanda (who admitted she'd only seen one episode of "Bridgerton" and thought it was "OK") was stunning in a beaded gown from Arc Value Village.

Impeccably turned-out ladies Suada Mohamed and Umo Abdinoor said they came "for the fun, to get into the spirit of it."

Lady Shari Beranak of Shakopee, in pale blue, described herself as an avid fan of the series, which has aired two bodice-ripping seasons. "My favorite is the Queen," she said. "I love a strong woman and she's a bit crazy. Oh, and I love the hair."

As if on cue, the Queen entered — with only a single lady in waiting. Impervious as always, hair piled a good 12 inches atop her regal head, she nodded slightly at those gathered around her, many of whom curtseyed and bowed for royalty.

Ah, and there is it: royalty. The reason this ball was the most coveted of the season. We egalitarian Americans — even a multicultural and multigenerational crowd like this one — can't resist a queen.

Nearly everyone in attendance at the Bridgerton Experience quite eagerly lined up to be formally presented to the Queen. They were just as eager to dance to the live trio. Whether it was a traditional dance called out (square-dance style) by costumed actors, a somewhat rakish follow-the-leader or a spirited line dance, the floor was filled to overflowing.

It was, quite frankly, impossible not to get caught up in the spirit.

Oh, yes, the actors provided a story line of love found and lost and found again (think Daphne and the Duke or the viscount and Miss Sharma), but with all the curtseying, dancing, selfie shooting and imbibing, few took time to notice. (Though we did stop for a semi-sultry performance during which a certain professional dancer started to disrobe her dancing partner.)

While that certainly elevated the temperature in the room, the real highlight was when the Diamond of the Evening was chosen by the Queen. A Lady Rose Yang of Brooklyn Park stole the spotlight — and the hearts of everyone there. The cheers she received were louder than for the finally requited kiss of the costumed actors.

After the dancing, guests were invited into the Regency Hall for the portrait studio/photo booth (outfitted just like Benedict's art class) and selfies on a royal red, queen-sized throne. The evening — compressed as it was into a mere 90 minutes of full-on frivolity — was drawing to a close.

On my way to the modiste's shop, I caught up with the Richfield couple I'd met upon entering the ball. Still flush from dancing and minus one sparkling ribbon from her tennis shoe, Lady Amanda seemed to have enjoyed inhabiting the Bridgerton world immensely. For his part, Sir Caleb described the event as "amazing" and hinted that they might revisit the "Bridgerton" series.

"It's time for a restart," he said.

For all its splendor, the Queen's ball was short on backstabbing, desperate dowagers pushing their daughters upon eligible dukes and duels. In short, there was no extraordinary news for a gossip like me, er I mean, Lady Whistledown, to report.

And so, I took my leave and now bid you, dear readers, a most pleasant adieu.

If you go

What: The Bridgerton Experience, an immersive, interactive show based on the "Bridgerton" series on Netflix, features dancing, music and acrobatics.

Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace, 1515 Central Av. NE., Mpls.

When: 90-minute sessions from Wed.-Sat. through Dec. 30.

Cost: Starting at $39.