Gov. Tim Walz jumped aboard the first Minnesota-made electric firetruck at the state Capitol on Monday morning for a short ride around the parking lot in front of the building.

The truck was made in Wyoming by the international division of the Austria-based Rosenbauer LLC, and the governor called the electric trucks the "future of firefighting" because they are environmentally friendly.

Rosenbauer has trucks on order from municipalities throughout the country and Canada, but so far, no Minnesota municipality has placed an order. The upfront cost for the electric trucks is significant and nearly double the $800,000 to $1 million cost of traditional diesel trucks, according to Mark Fusco, CEO of Rosenbauer America.

But Fusco said the savings are immediate because the trucks cost thousands less per month to operate than the current diesel ones.

Walz conceded that departments will need help with the "upfront" costs of the trucks. He said his public safety budget proposal released this month will have money for municipalities with "lots of flexibility" to spend as needed, including, potentially, on new trucks.

Fusco said the trucks are fully functional and up to standards. They're also much quieter than the standard trucks and a lower initial step for entry, making them easier to board for firefighters loaded up with heavy gear.