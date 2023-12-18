Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Former Wisconsin guard Walt McGrory, Edina's all-time leading scorer in basketball, died Saturday after a near two-year cancer battle, according to reports Monday.

McGrory, who grew up in Minneapolis, played in 36 games with the Badgers from 2017-21, including on Wisconsin's 2020 Big Ten title team.

In August 2021, McGrory was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. He chronicled his treatment process on social media, including a partial leg amputation in April at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital.

A gofundme page was set up in September for McGrory's recovery that raised just over $136,000.

Badgers coach Greg Gard asked fans during a postgame news conference in mid-November to send their thoughts and prayers to McGrory, who's condition had worsened.

Before joining Wisconsin as a walk-on in 2017, McGrory finished his Edina basketball career as the program's scoring leader with 2,126 points.