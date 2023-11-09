NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
Walt Disney Co., up $5.84 to $90.34.
The entertainment and theme park company beat Wall Street's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.
Twilio Inc., up 19 cents to $56.
The communications software company gave investors a strong profit forecast.
Affirm Holdings Inc., up $3.10 to $24.86.
The digital commerce platform gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.
Bloom Energy Corp., up 84 cents to $10.87.
The developer of fuel cell systems reported strong third-quarter earnings and revenue.
Duolingo Inc., up $35.75 to $203.02.
The language learning app beat analysts' third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., down $2.10 to $10.35.
The maker of golf equipment and accessories cut its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.
Krispy Kreme Inc., down 88 cents to $12.56.
The doughnut shop chain reported disappointing third-quarter financial results.
TransDigm Group Inc., up $77.86 to $973.07.
The aircraft components maker beat analysts' fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.