MADISON, Wisc. — Tyree Appleby scored 20 of his season-high 32 points in the second half and Wake Forest beat Wisconsin 78-75 on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Damari Monsanto's turnaround jumper with 1:33 left gave Wake Forest a 72-71 lead, its first since 9:51 remained. Cameron Hildreth's jumper with 34 seconds to play made it a 74-73 Wake Forest advantage and Tyler Wahl missed a layup on the other end. Appleby and Cameron Hildreth each made a pair of free throws before Chucky Hepburn missed a 3 to end it.

Appleby, a transfer from Florida, was 11 of 16 from the floor and made four 3-pointers and had five assists for Wake Forest (7-1). Hildreth added 15 points and Monsanto had 13.

Hepburn shot 6 of 12 from long range and scored 23 points to lead Wisconsin (5-2). He heaved a buzzer-beating 3 from the logo that pulled the Badgers to 37-34 at the break.

Wahl finished with 17 points, Steven Crowl added 15 points and Connor Essegian had 12.

Wake Forest led for most of the first 11-plus minutes of the second half before back-to-back 3s from Crowl and Essegian gave the Badgers a 57-52 lead with 1:33 left.

Wake Forest is 4-0 against Wisconsin, with its last victory coming exactly 17 years ago on Nov. 29, 2005.

