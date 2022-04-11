Columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand during a very busy time on the Minnesota sports calendar.

The Twins opened their season to mixed reviews, losing a pair of close games before exploding for six home runs in a 10-4 win over Seattle on Sunday. Reusse still likes the lineup a lot, but pitching questions will persist and were magnified by a blown lead in the ninth inning during Saturday's loss. Fans certainly seem to be in wait-and-see mode with the team (and the weather) judging by the weekend crowds.

It's Super Tuesday in Minnesota: Wolves vs. Clippers in an NBA play-in game, Wild vs. Oilers in an offensive showdown, Twins vs. Dodgers and Saints home opener, all in the Twin Cities on Tuesday night. Can the Wolves continue their strong season and defeat the Clippers?

Plus Reusse has thoughts on The Masters — from Tiger to the tradition itself.

