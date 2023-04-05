Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Chicago Bulls (38-41, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (57-22, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -7; over/under is 231

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits Milwaukee in Eastern Conference action Wednesday.

The Bucks have gone 34-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is sixth in the league averaging 117.3 points and is shooting 47.4% from the field.

The Bulls have gone 26-24 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 13.8 fast break points per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 4.0.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Bucks won the last matchup 112-100 on Feb. 17, with Brook Lopez scoring 33 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jrue Holiday is averaging 19.2 points and 7.3 assists for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 25.6 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Nikola Vucevic is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 11.1 rebounds for the Bulls. Coby White is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 125.2 points, 47.8 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 113.1 points, 38.1 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Jevon Carter: out (knee), Khris Middleton: out (rest), Grayson Allen: out (ankle).

Bulls: Justin Lewis: out for season (knee), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.