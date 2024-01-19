Tap the bookmark to save this article.

TORONTO — Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 13 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points against his former team and the Chicago Bulls beat the Toronto Raptors 116-110 on Thursday night.

Colby White added 23 points to help the Bulls snap a four-game losing streak in Toronto. Patrick Williams scored 12 points, and Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu each had 10. Chicago outscored Toronto 74-50 on points in the paint.

Scottie Barnes had 31 points, one shy of his career best, for Toronto. RJ Barrett added 17 points.

The Raptors shot a season-worst 4 for 32 from long range Monday in a loss to Boston, then made a season-high 20 on Wednesday in a win Miami. Toronto went cold again Thursday, missing nine straight from distance to begin the game. The Raptors finished 10 for 38 on 3-pointers.

Bruce Brown scored 15 points in his Toronto debut, a day after being part of thetrade that sent two-time All-Star Pascal Siakam to Indiana.

Fellow Toronto newcomers forward Jordan Nwora and guard Kira Lewis Jr. were both active but neither played.

Toronto trailed 38-27 after the first quarter but rallied to cut the gap to five points, 63-58, at the half. Barnes scored nine points in the third, but the Bulls took a 90-86 lead to the fourth.

Raptors center Jakob Poeltl missed his sixth straight game because of a sprained left ankle.

