All 13 Minneapolis council members are up for re-election Tuesday, with incumbents facing challengers from across the political spectrum. A slate of progressive representatives who vowed to end the Minneapolis Police Department following the murder of George Floyd are defending their seats against contenders zeroing in on the surge in neighborhood crime in the past year and a half. A minority of council members who have advocated preserving or expanding the police budget face challengers who are accusing them of protecting the status quo.

Incumbents stepping down this year are Council President Lisa Bender of the 10th Ward and Alondra Cano of the Ninth Ward. Fourteen candidates in total are vying for their two seats.

Five first-term council members who were part of the ending police pledge face judgment on their performance amid the compounding crises of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic disruption and the murder of George Floyd: Steve Fletcher of the Third Ward, Phillipe Cunningham of the Fourth Ward, Jeremiah Ellison of the Fifth Ward, Andrea Jenkins of the Eighth Ward and Jeremy Schroeder of the 11th Ward.

New candidates face uphill battles against City Hall veterans with many years to build name recognition: Kevin Reich of the First Ward, Cam Gordon of the Second Ward, Lisa Goodman of the Seventh Ward, Andrew Johnson of the 12th Ward and Linea Palmisano of the 13th Ward.

Jamal Osman of the Sixth Ward is asking voters for another term after winning his seat last summer in a crowded special election when his predecessor Abdi Warsame left the council to head the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority. While he faced 10 competitors last year, Osman will be going head to head with just one repeat opponent — Abdirizak Bihi.

A Star Tribune, KARE, MPR and FRONTLINE poll showed 44% of registered voters had an unfavorable view of the City Council, while 28% were favorable and 28% had no opinion.

Council members elected this year will serve a two-year term. In 2023 another election will be held for four-year terms.

Ward 1

Reich faces challenge

Council member Kevin Reich, who was first elected in 2009 to represent northeast Minneapolis, faces a serious opponent in Elliott Payne, a self-employed consultant.

If elected, Payne would be the first Black man to fill the First Ward seat. He is a strong proponent of the ballot measure to remove the Police Department from the city charter.

Reich is a former neighborhood activist and founding board member of the Eastside Food Co-op. He lost the DFL endorsement with 20% of delegates to Payne's 78%.

Ward 2

Sole Green Party member

Council member Cam Gordon, who was a teacher for decades before going to City Hall in 2006, is a longtime progressive who faces challengers this year who rank even further to the left, as well as the right.

Yusra Arab, a mental health practitioner, outraised Gordon in campaign donations and received 57% of DFL delegates to Tom Anderson's 18%, falling just shy of the endorsement.

Activist Robin Wonsley Worlobah, a Democratic Socialist, also outraised Gordon while running on a platform of redirecting police funding to alternative public safety strategies. Republican Guy Gaskin is also in the running.

Ward 3

Fletcher seeks 2nd term

Council member Steve Fletcher, founding executive director of MN Neighborhoods Organizing for Change, was elected in 2017. He quickly assumed a leadership role among council members aiming to move resources from the police department, and has fought law enforcement surveillance technologies.

Challengers include Michael Rainville and Merv Moorhead, who are both endorsed by Operation Safety Now, a group that opposes defunding the police.

Rainville is newly retired from the local tourism agency Meet Minneapolis and a relative of former City Council President Alice Rainville. Moorhead is a General Mills sales director. Hope Hennessey is also in the running.

Ward 4

Cunningham on defense

DFL-endorsed Council Member Phillipe Cunningham and Park Board Vice President LaTrisha Vetaw are going head to head to represent the Camden Community.

Both have a public health background, with Cunningham serving as a youth worker before his election in 2017 and afterward, an advocate of expanding non-police alternatives to gang intervention through the city's Office of Violence Prevention.

Vetaw is a smoking cessation activist who works at NorthPoint Health and Wellness. She focused on constituent services on the Minneapolis Park Board, and has hit Cunningham on his responsiveness to gun violence. Leslie Davis is also on the ballot.

Ward 5

Defund stance at issue

Council Member Jeremiah Ellison, the son of Attorney General Keith Ellison, was elected in 2017. An artist by trade, he gained a following after protesting the killing of Jamar Clark by Minneapolis Police. He represents a part of the city that has seen many single family homes purchased by corporate landlords. Ellison supports rent control and the ballot measure to remove the police department from the city charter.

Challengers are businessmanSuleiman Isse; pastor Victor Martinez; entrepreneur Elijah Norris-Holliday; Kristel Porter, a youth coach and Executive Director of MN Renewable Now; Cathy Spann, who sued the city to hire more police; and James Seymour.

Ward 6

Rematch from last year

Council Member Jamal Osman, who has represented the Sixth Ward for just over a year, faces another challenge from community consultant Abdirizak Bihi.

Both candidates support rent control and the creation of a new Department of Public Safety that would include mental health providers and a yet undetermined number of police officers.

They differ on whether the mayor of Minneapolis should have more power to direct chartered department heads while limiting City Council members' authority to legislating as a body. Bihi wants a strong mayor system. Osman opposes it.

Ward 7

Seeking 7th term

Council Member Lisa Goodman, a moderate DFLer, is the longest serving representative, winning six elections beginning in 1997. She won the DFL endorsement. Goodman has been a staunch defender of the police budget in recent years and a voice for downtown businesses.

Nick Kor, with the Coalition of Asian American Leaders, has been running a progressive campaign based on support for a new public safety agency. Entrepreneur Teqen Zéa-Aida, who proposes a community-based model of public safety but opposes defunding police, also ran against Goodman in 2017. Also running is Joanna Diaz, a safety and compliance specialist with a trucking company.

Ward 8

Jenkins seeks 2nd term

DFL-endorsed Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins, a poet who made history in 2017 as the first Black trans woman elected to office in the United States, faces a challenge from Republican engineer Robert Sullentrop.

Jenkins led the establishment of a citywide truth and reconciliation process following the murder of George Floyd, which occurred on the border of her ward. Jenkins also completed a strategic development plan for the 38th Street cultural corridor, aimed at boosting opportunities for historically Black neighborhoods while negotiating the reopening of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue.

Sullentrop is strictly pro-police, opposes rent control and wants to cut taxes.

Ward 9

Open seat in central ward

Incumbent Alondra Cano decided not to run for re-election after Floyd was murdered, the police station in the Ninth Ward was burned down and civil unrest engulfed stretches of the immigrant business corridor of Lake Street.

Vying to succeed her are DFL-endorsed Jason Chavez, a legislative aide for Minnesota House of Representatives Workforce and Business Development Committee; Jon Randall Denison; community activist Alfred Flowers Jr.; small business owner Yussuf Haji; Carmen Means, Executive Director of the Central Area Neighborhood Development Organization; retired entrepreneur Mickey Moore; financial clearance representative Brenda Short and Ross Tenneson.

Ward 10

Many seek Bender's seat

Council President Lisa Bender is stepping down after a tumultuous final term. A fleet of candidates are hoping to replace her. Top fundraiser Aisha Chughtai is a strong supporter of defunding the police. She is one of the only renters in the mix for a ward that is 80% renter. Also running are neighborhood activist Alicia Gibson; Katie Jones, policy manager at the Center for Energy and Environment; community health worker Ubah Nur, firefighter Chris Parsons, and Board of Estimate and Taxation Chair David Wheeler.

Bender endorsed Jones to succeed her.

Ward 11

Schroeder defends seat

Council Member Jeremy Schroeder was elected in 2017 to represent the southernmost ward of Minneapolis. He has law and engineering degrees, and has emerged as a leader of council members seeking to replace the police department.

Emily Koski, who works for a marketing consulting firm, is the daughter of former Mayor Al Hofstede. She does not support the policing or rent control ballot measures, and has raised more money and earned more DFL delegates than Schroeder. Also running are lawyer Kurt Michael Anderson; Dillon Gherna, public initiatives coordinator at the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office; and construction company owner Albert Ross.

Ward 12

Johnson pursues 3rd term

DFL-endorsed Council Member Andrew Johnson is an IT professional and former Longfellow Community Council president elected to the City Council in 2013. He is a proponent of government transparency, and opposes the strong mayor ballot measure because it would restrict the council's ability to obtain data about police management and operations. He supports the ballot measure to create a new Department of Public Safety, and was one of nine council members to take the "Defund Police" stage at Powderhorn Park last summer.

Challengers David Rosenfeld, a retail worker with the Socialist Workers Party and small business owner Nancy Ford both oppose the policing amendment.

Ward 13

Council moderate

DFL-endorsed Council Member Linea Palmisano is one of a minority of incumbents opposed to defunding the police and in support of a strong mayor system. She has cautioned against amending the charter to legalize rent control before establishing the details of the policy. First elected in 2013, Palmisano serves as chair of the Budget and Audit committees.

Mike Norton, managing partner at Railbox Consulting, was the runner-up in the DFL convention, receiving 31% of delegates to Palmisano's 68%. He supports the policing ballot measure. Also on the ballot are Kati Medford, Bob Reuer, and Ken Salway.