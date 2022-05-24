A primary in southern Minnesota's first Congressional district is being held Tuesday in the race to replace the late GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn in Congress.

A packed field of Republicans is seeking to win the primary to advance to the August 9 special election, as Democrats try to win back control of what was once seen as a swing seat.

Twenty candidates filed to run in the special election, including a former Republican state party chair and past and present legislators. Hagedorn died in February after a lengthy battle with kidney cancer, which created the open seat.

The First District stretches across Minnesota's entire southern border with Iowa and includes large swaths of rural farmland as well as regional centers such as Mankato, Winona and Rochester, home of the Mayo Clinic.

Eight Democrats, 10 Republicans, one candidate running under the Legal Marijuana Now Party banner and a Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party candidate filed to run in the special election cycle.

The winner of the August election will serve the remainder of Hagedorn's second term in Congress which ends in January. In November, voters will decide who represents the redrawn district for a full two-year term under the new lines put in place because of the once-a-decade redistricting process. Republicans have an advantage in both the old and new versions of the district.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. according to the secretary of state's website.

This is a developing story, check back after the polls close for results.