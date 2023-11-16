DETROIT — Vote tally shows United Auto Workers union members have approved a new contract with General Motors.
Most Read
-
'I could have lived a normal life': Minnesota child abuse victim says protection system failed her
-
The Twin Cities has too many malls. There's one key to survival.
-
In 'Hockeytown USA,' longtime Warroad coach sues parents
-
Officials ID couple killed in fiery crash after SUV hit on Hwy. 169 by driver with suspended license
-
You voted — here's the name of the Como Zoo's new baby giraffe