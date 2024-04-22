NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:
Tesla Inc., down $5 to $142.05.
The electric vehicle maker cut the price of its so-called ''Full Self Driving'' system by about a third.
Salesforce Inc., up $3.44 to $273.81.
The software maker reportedly abandoned plans to buy Informatica.
Verizon Communications Inc., down $1.89 to $38.60.
The U.S. cellphone carrier's first-quarter revenue missed Wall Street forecasts.
Vista Outdoor Inc., up $2.10 to $34.46.
The maker of firearms and ammunition is discussing a potential sale to MNC Capital.
AZZ Inc., up $1.70 to $76.50.
The electrical equipment maker beat analysts' fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts.
Zions Bancorp, up $1.40 to $41.32.
The Utah-based regional bank's first-quarter earnings beat analysts' forecasts.
Cardinal Health Inc., down $5.36 to $102.83.
The prescription drug distributor won't renew its contract with OptumRx.
Matterport Inc., up $3.06 to $4.80.
CoStar Group is buying the data company.