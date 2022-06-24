The smell of pine trees, the sparkle of water and the call of a loon all signal a weekend getaway in north country. Indoor spaces matter, too. Any cabin, new or old, will feel true to its Minnesota roots with the right decorative finds. The vintage and retro pieces shown here add a touch of coziness and bold style to this inviting A-frame.

Mix and match

Counter:

Vintage hardanger huck towel, $8; Antique Mall of Rogers

Toppu pot, $89; Golden Age Design, Robbinsdale, goldenagedesign.com

Olive wood cheese boards, $13 and $30; worldmarket.com

Face vase, $16; bachmans.com

Vintage Red Wing bowl, cabin owner

Second shelf:

Vintage tourist vase, $12; vintage lidded jar, $20; wooden bowls, $3 each; Antiques 101, Rogers

Smoke glass wine goblets, $40 for set of four; green plates, $40 for set of four; studiobstyle.com

Top shelf:

Vintage Frankoma pitcher, $10; Weil vase, $25; Antiques 101, Rogers

Glassware and tan pottery vase, cabin owner

Pack and play

Vintage picnic basket, $16; Antiques 101, Rogers

Yellow planter pot, $8; kitchen linens, $5 each; worldmarket.com

Keep it cozy

Vintage seating and coffee table, cabin owner

Terre velvet sphere pillow, $50; Lyon Boucle square black pillow, $50; Harlee faux fur round pillow, $55; tweed throw, $279; cb2.com

Clay velvet pillows, cabin owner

Stacking planter tall, $90; goldenagedesign.com

Extra-large Sandy modern vase, $50; target.com

Totem candle holders, $35 each; drop candles, $13 pair; caramel Inka bowl, $45; goldenagedesign.com

Vintage rug, $800; studiobstyle.com

Digging in

From left:

Ivory Kinship floral napkins, $2 each; worldmarket.com

Atlas green bowl, $3; Antiques 101, Rogers

Vintage plates, sold in sets of six or eight, $48-$64; Marimekko Pieni Unikko tray, $90; goldenagedesign.com

Smoky brown glasses, $38 for set of six; Arlee Park, Minneapolis, arleepark.com

Head vase, $12; bachmans.com

Good nights

Small vase, cabin owner's

Vase with cross pattern giclée, $60; goldenagedesign.com

Clipped texture quilt shams, $20 each; oblong boucle pillows, $20 each; target.com

Bronte recycled velvet outdoor pillow, $35; cb2.com

Pendleton Kiva steps blanket, $269; pendleton-usa.com

Sit a spell

Table and chairs set, $149; tjmaxx.com

Pair of drinking glasses, $2 each; Antiques 101, Rogers

Medium Inka pot in sienna, $65; goldenagedesign.com

Pillow, $30; patterned door mat, $17; worldmarket.com

Wellies, $30; studiobstyle.com

Creative director and stylist: Barbara Schmidt studiobstyle.com. Location: Lilla Norr, near Mora, Minn.; lillanorr.com