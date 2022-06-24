The smell of pine trees, the sparkle of water and the call of a loon all signal a weekend getaway in north country. Indoor spaces matter, too. Any cabin, new or old, will feel true to its Minnesota roots with the right decorative finds. The vintage and retro pieces shown here add a touch of coziness and bold style to this inviting A-frame.
Mix and match
Counter:
Vintage hardanger huck towel, $8; Antique Mall of Rogers
Toppu pot, $89; Golden Age Design, Robbinsdale, goldenagedesign.com
Olive wood cheese boards, $13 and $30; worldmarket.com
Face vase, $16; bachmans.com
Vintage Red Wing bowl, cabin owner
Second shelf:
Vintage tourist vase, $12; vintage lidded jar, $20; wooden bowls, $3 each; Antiques 101, Rogers
Smoke glass wine goblets, $40 for set of four; green plates, $40 for set of four; studiobstyle.com
Top shelf:
Vintage Frankoma pitcher, $10; Weil vase, $25; Antiques 101, Rogers
Glassware and tan pottery vase, cabin owner
Pack and play
Vintage picnic basket, $16; Antiques 101, Rogers
Yellow planter pot, $8; kitchen linens, $5 each; worldmarket.com
Keep it cozy
Vintage seating and coffee table, cabin owner
Terre velvet sphere pillow, $50; Lyon Boucle square black pillow, $50; Harlee faux fur round pillow, $55; tweed throw, $279; cb2.com
Clay velvet pillows, cabin owner
Stacking planter tall, $90; goldenagedesign.com
Extra-large Sandy modern vase, $50; target.com
Totem candle holders, $35 each; drop candles, $13 pair; caramel Inka bowl, $45; goldenagedesign.com
Vintage rug, $800; studiobstyle.com
Digging in
From left:
Ivory Kinship floral napkins, $2 each; worldmarket.com
Atlas green bowl, $3; Antiques 101, Rogers
Vintage plates, sold in sets of six or eight, $48-$64; Marimekko Pieni Unikko tray, $90; goldenagedesign.com
Smoky brown glasses, $38 for set of six; Arlee Park, Minneapolis, arleepark.com
Head vase, $12; bachmans.com
Good nights
Small vase, cabin owner's
Vase with cross pattern giclée, $60; goldenagedesign.com
Clipped texture quilt shams, $20 each; oblong boucle pillows, $20 each; target.com
Bronte recycled velvet outdoor pillow, $35; cb2.com
Pendleton Kiva steps blanket, $269; pendleton-usa.com
Sit a spell
Table and chairs set, $149; tjmaxx.com
Pair of drinking glasses, $2 each; Antiques 101, Rogers
Medium Inka pot in sienna, $65; goldenagedesign.com
Pillow, $30; patterned door mat, $17; worldmarket.com
Wellies, $30; studiobstyle.com
Creative director and stylist: Barbara Schmidt studiobstyle.com. Location: Lilla Norr, near Mora, Minn.; lillanorr.com