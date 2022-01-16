The Vikings' search committee wrapped the first interview in the general manager search on Sunday with Titans player personnel director Monti Ossenfort, the team announced.

Ossenfort was interviewed virtually, which is expected with initial discussions as the Vikings cast a wide net; there are eight known candidates for the open GM job. Ossenfort, whose Titans are the AFC's No. 1 seed and earned a first-round bye, also interviewed virtually for the New York Giants' opening on Friday.

Ossenfort is a former Texans and Patriots personnel assistant and Luverne native who played quarterback at the University of Minnesota-Morris. He worked as a Vikings training camp intern in 2001. He was part of five Patriots Super Bowl championships in his 17 seasons with New England.

This is Ossenfort's second year in Tennessee. He interviewed in 2020 for the Browns' general manager opening, which went to Andrew Berry, before joining the Titans under fellow former Patriots scout Jon Robinson — Tennessee's GM.

The Vikings' search team also requested to speak with Chiefs director of personnel Ryan Poles, Eagles vice president of football operations Catherine Raiche, Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Eagles player personnel director Brandon Brown, Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook, Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek and Patriots personnel consultant Eliot Wolf.

The Vikings are also having preliminary discussions with coaching candidates, who include Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Green Bay has the NFC's No. 1 seed and a first-round bye, meaning Hackett is also available to talk sooner than others.