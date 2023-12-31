With two weeks to go in the season, the Vikings and Packers are both 7-8 and need to win Sunday night to stay in contention for an NFC wild-card berth.
Kickoff: 7:20 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.
How to watch, listen: NBC, Peacock, 100.3 FM, Vikings Radio Network, Sirius/XM 85, 225 (Vikings), 82, 226 (Packers), 88 (Westwood One)
Play-by-play, in-game boxscore
Pregame info, including statistics and betting info
NFL football scoreboard, schedule, betting lines
Vikings depth chart and roster
Ben Goessling's prediction and keys to the game