No Kirk Cousins. No Adam Thielen. No chance at the playoffs? The Vikings will put their postseason hopes on the line Sunday night in Green Bay, where the game-time temperature is expected to be in single digits and the Packers fans will greet them with traditional Border Battle hostility.

Kickoff: 7:20 p.m.

TV: Ch. 11, Peacock

Radio: 100.3 FM, 1130 AM, Sirius/XM Ch. 225, 226. Vikings Radio Network

In-game score updates and stats

Line: Packers by 13, Over/under: 42 1/2

NFL scoreboard

Ben Goessling's key matchups and game prediction (Coming later)

Andrew Krammer's Packers scouting report

Mark Craig's picks against the spread

Point spreads, money lines, over-under

What's the weather at Lambeau Field?

Standings: Conference | Division

NFL injury reports

Vikings: Roster | Depth Chart | Injuries | Statistics

Packers: Roster | Depth Chart | Injuries |Statistics

Star Tribune on Twitter: Access Vikings | Ben Goessling | Mark Craig | Andrew Krammer | Jim Souhan

Access Vikings podcast library

Play UPickEm 2021

Vikings coverage highlights

Cousins on COVID list, out for game against Green Bay

Souhan: Vikings need to dump Cousins

Packers duo presents challenge for Vikings running game

Vikings know their 'season is on the line' at Lambeau

Thielen has season-ending ankle surgery

Eight reasons to respect and admire (or hate and envy) the Packers

Star Tribune's Vikings page