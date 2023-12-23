The Vikings are home after splitting games on the road over the last two weekends.

Vikings vs. Lions: Watching and following today's game

December 23, 2023 - 3:54 PM

See the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.

Ben Goessling's Vikings-Lions preview and prediction: Will NFC North title change hands?

Lions defensive left end Aidan Hutchinson has 6½ sacks to lead a group that’s been one of the league’s most effective at pressuring opposing quarterbacks like the Vikings’ Nick Mullens.

December 22, 2023 - 8:29 PM

The Vikings and Lions will play twice in three weeks, with Detroit needing one win for the division title and the Vikings fighting to stay in playoff position.

Vikings, Lions are right where they want to be: Playing for something in December

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson has more wins (14) in 24 games in Minnesota than he had in three and a half years in Detroit (12).

December 23, 2023 - 8:29 AM

The Lions have shifted from underdogs to favorites in the NFC North as they try to take the Vikings' division crown on Sunday.

Vikings' Brian Flores, Lions' Jared Goff cross paths again. Will there be another course correction?

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores has befuddled Lions quarterback Jared Goff at previous stops in their careers.

December 21, 2023 - 7:02 PM

Vikings Insider: The three previous meetings between Brian Flores and Jared Goff have been among the most significant days in each one's career. The next one could determine the NFC North title.

Blitzing can bother Lions QB Jared Goff. How much will the Vikings do it?

The Lions lost to the Bears 28-13 two weeks ago, when quarterback Jared Goff had a season-low 161 passing yards against a Bears defense that pressured him in just about every fashion.

December 19, 2023 - 10:15 PM

There's been plenty of evidence to suggest you can still rattle Lions quarterback Jared Goff, and the Vikings rattle QBs under defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Inside Kirk Cousins' rehab from a torn Achilles: 'We're well ahead of the curve'

It has been eight weeks since Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was carted off at Lambeau Field with a torn right Achilles.

December 22, 2023 - 6:20 PM

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins expects to be back on the team's sideline for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. will miss Lions game because of knee injury

Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. leads the Vikings in interceptions this season with three.

December 22, 2023 - 3:34 PM

Rookie Mekhi Blackmon is in line for a bigger role with the Vikings' top corner out. Six other frequent contributors are questionable for Sunday's game vs. Detroit.