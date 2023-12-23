Vikings vs. Lions: Watching and following today's game
See the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.
Ben Goessling's Vikings-Lions preview and prediction: Will NFC North title change hands?
The Vikings and Lions will play twice in three weeks, with Detroit needing one win for the division title and the Vikings fighting to stay in playoff position.
Vikings, Lions are right where they want to be: Playing for something in December
The Lions have shifted from underdogs to favorites in the NFC North as they try to take the Vikings' division crown on Sunday.
Vikings' Brian Flores, Lions' Jared Goff cross paths again. Will there be another course correction?
Vikings Insider: The three previous meetings between Brian Flores and Jared Goff have been among the most significant days in each one's career. The next one could determine the NFC North title.
Blitzing can bother Lions QB Jared Goff. How much will the Vikings do it?
There's been plenty of evidence to suggest you can still rattle Lions quarterback Jared Goff, and the Vikings rattle QBs under defensive coordinator Brian Flores.
Inside Kirk Cousins' rehab from a torn Achilles: 'We're well ahead of the curve'
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins expects to be back on the team's sideline for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. will miss Lions game because of knee injury
Rookie Mekhi Blackmon is in line for a bigger role with the Vikings' top corner out. Six other frequent contributors are questionable for Sunday's game vs. Detroit.
-
Why Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell's 7-7 record now is more impressive than 13-4 last season
Would he pass a white-glove test? No. Has he injected hope into a dire situation? Absolutely. Get lost with those "Fire KOC" tweets.
-
Vikings have gotten exactly what they deserve so far this season
At 7-7 and with a coin flip chance of making the playoffs, this year has been quite different than 2022 for the Vikings. But their record and position is an accurate reflection of what they are.
-
Regrets? Vikings QB Nick Mullens has a few from the loss to the Bengals
Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens is working on his cadence and decisionmaking as he prepares for his next start, against the Lions on Sunday.
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson aims to get back into better blocking habits
Also, the Vikings defense gets more bad news on the injury front as it prepares to face the Lions' third-ranked offense.
-
Mark Craig's Week 16 NFL picks: Celebrate potential Super Bowl previews this holiday weekend
On Sunday, the Cowboys, No. 2 in the NFC, travel to Miami, No. 2 in the AFC. On Monday night, the Ravens, No. 1 in the AFC, travel to San Francisco, No. 1 in the NFC.
-
Mailbag podcast: Kirk Cousins' value? Playoff scenarios? Marcus Davenport's status?
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer open the mailbag and answer your Vikings questions about quarterback Kirk Cousins, the NFL playoffs and more in this episode.
-
Minnesota Vikings bar finder: Where to watch games across U.S.
With 84 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.