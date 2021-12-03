The Vikings still have firm playoff hopes despite losing last weekend to the 49ers in San Francisco. The Lions are still trying to win their first game of the season after a number of close losses, including a two-point defeat to Chicago on Thanksgiving.
Cousins hopes to rebound in home state after 49ers loss
Think winless Lions will lie down? You're wrong
Why the Vikings run defense has gone bad
Goal-line offense kept failing against 49ers
Increase in holding calls helps and hurts Vikings