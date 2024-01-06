The Vikings enter season finale in Detroit having lost five of their last six to fall to the fringes of the playoff race.

The loss of quarterback Kirk Cousins, combined with youth and injuries on defense, put the Vikings in an untenable situation they never really solved.

Think 2022 Twins and 2022-23 Timberwolves. "Next man up" only works if the next man up can actually do the job well.

Our NFL Insider reveals his current ranking of NFL Coach of the Year candidates, where one Kevin has replaced another at the top.

It's been a wild ride for the Vikings this season, who enter Sunday's finale with a 7-9 record and a slim chance to make the playoffs.

Also, Joshua Dobbs will back up Nick Mullens at quarterback in Detroit.

Why re-signing Kirk Cousins would put extra heat on Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah The logical choice is to bring back Kirk Cousins. Vikings bosses would need to ace their next NFL draft if that happens, because this roster has plenty of holes.

For Nick Mullens, Vikings QB job has required patience this season Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens will make his 20th NFL start Sunday against the Lions. Playing a clean game without turnovers is the goal.

QB Nick Mullens will start Vikings season finale against the Lions Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens will make his third start, his second against the Lions after throwing for 411 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions in a Dec. 24 loss.

Justin Jefferson calls this Vikings season 'most difficult' of his career Since Justin Jefferson left LSU as a national champion and entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick, he's won 30 games and lost 30.

Mark Craig's Week 18 NFL picks: Can the Vikings get a nudge into the playoffs? It's entirely possible for the Vikings to get all the help they need to make the playoffs. But will they help themselves vs. the Lions?

Vikings' Danielle Hunter, Andrew DePaola named to NFC Pro Bowl Games team Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter was named a Pro Bowl starter for the first time while long snapper Andrew DePaola added to his accolades.

The Vikings' QB conundrum, and the false choice of Kirk Cousins Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has shown his value in both his play and his absence in 2023. But assuming he's the right choice for 2024 is wrong.

Vikings big question: What exactly are they playing for in their season finale vs. the Lions? Yes, the Vikings still have an outside chance at a playoff spot. But this weekend's results could also lead to a top-10 draft pick.

New Year's resolutions, for Minnesota sports fans and your teams The Minnesota sports programs all have some work to do. As fans, if you don't like the results on the scoreboard you can at least bask in the venues.

Podcast: Questions about the Vikings defense fill the mailbag Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your questions about the recent defensive woes, coordinator Brian Flores' head coaching candidacy and more.

Podcast: Vikings' QB uncertainty extends far beyond this year's weekly carousel Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss Sunday's finale against the Lions, the Vikings' draft position, the weekly QB carousel and more in this episode.