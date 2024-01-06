Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu faced off just two weeks ago at U.S. Bank Stadium.

— Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

Vikings vs. Lions: Watching and following the season finale

January 06, 2024 - 3:47 PM

See the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.

Ben Goessling's Vikings-Lions preview and prediction: Slim playoff hopes and something to prove

The Lions pressured Vikings quarterback Mullens on 36.6% of his dropbacks and sacked him four times in their game two weeks ago.

— Star Tribune illustration

January 05, 2024 - 4:04 PM

The Vikings enter season finale in Detroit having lost five of their last six to fall to the fringes of the playoff race.

In Vikings' confounding season, they had no answers in the end

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson after Nick Mullens threw an interception in the final minute of a loss to the Lions on Dec. 24, 2023. “We know that we have the talent on this team. It’s just not our time,” he said this week.

— Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

January 06, 2024 - 5:46 PM

The loss of quarterback Kirk Cousins, combined with youth and injuries on defense, put the Vikings in an untenable situation they never really solved.

Built to win, devastated by injuries, Vikings leave fans disgusted, apathetic

Vikings fan Kristina Wattier of Stevens Point, Wis., wasn’t too happy at the 33-10 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

— Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

January 06, 2024 - 3:12 PM

Think 2022 Twins and 2022-23 Timberwolves. "Next man up" only works if the next man up can actually do the job well.

As Kevin O'Connell's Coach of the Year case fades, former Viking Kevin Stefanski finishes strong

From left, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and Lions coach Dan Campbell have reached high points this season. Two of them stayed there.

— Star Tribune, Associated Press photos

January 05, 2024 - 3:56 PM

Our NFL Insider reveals his current ranking of NFL Coach of the Year candidates, where one Kevin has replaced another at the top.

Three times the Vikings' season was over (and two times they saved it)

Joshua Dobbs mania feels both fresh and like it was a long time ago.

— Star Tribune

January 05, 2024 - 12:25 PM

It's been a wild ride for the Vikings this season, who enter Sunday's finale with a 7-9 record and a slim chance to make the playoffs.

Vikings secondary depleted again for season finale against the Lions

Vikings cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, right, played through a shoulder injury against the Packers on Sunday. He’ll stay on the sidelines this weekend against the Lions.

— Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune

January 05, 2024 - 8:07 PM

Also, Joshua Dobbs will back up Nick Mullens at quarterback in Detroit.