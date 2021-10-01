Will the Vikings even their record at 2-2 by beating Cleveland and former offensive coordinator Greg Stefanski, who became coach of the Browns last season? Here's a guide to the game that includes useful information for before and during the action.

Kickoff: Noon.

TV: Ch. 4

Radio: 100.3 FM, 1130 AM, Sirius/XM Ch. 231, Vikings Radio Network

In-game score updates and stats

NFL scoreboard

Ben Goessling's key match-ups and game prediction. (Coming later)

Mark Craig's Week 3 picks against the spread

Andrew Krammer's Vikings mailbag

Browns scouting report

Point spreads, money lines, over-under

NFL injury reports

Vikings: Roster | Depth Chart | Injuries | Statistics

Browns: Roster | Depth Chart | Injuries |Statistics

Star Tribune on Twitter: Access Vikings | Ben Goessling | Mark Craig | Andrew Krammer | Jim Souhan

Access Vikings podcast library

U.S. Bank Stadium bag and mask rules

Play UPickEm 2021

Vikings coverage highlights

Kubiak, Stefanski bring their twists to shared offensive system

What's behind the offensive line's improved play?

Vikings win over Seahawks big moment for Kubiak

Scoggins: Ring of Honor choice Williams led with All-Pro actions

Cousins, Zimmer build bond through weekly film sessions

Zimmer, Reid energized by NFL life, even when it wears them out

Vikings run defense still under scrutiny

Vikings game-by-game outlook

Star Tribune Vikings page