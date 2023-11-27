D.J. Wonnum sacked Justin Fields when the Bears and Vikings played last month.

November 27, 2023 - 10:09 AM

See the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.

Ben Goessling's Vikings-Bears preview and prediction: Win the turnover battle, win the game

The Bears didn’t have Montez Sweat (98) the last time they played the Vikings, and quarterback Justin Fields was injured during that Oct. 15 game.

November 26, 2023 - 5:38 PM

The Vikings will try to start a new winning streak at home against Chicago in a Monday night matchup before their long-awaited bye week.

How the Vikings built their next-man-up roster and found success

The Vikings are in a viable playoff position because of the resourceful moves that brought in (clockwise from top left) quarterback Joshua Dobbs, guard Dalton Risner, linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. and tight end T.J. Hockenson.

November 27, 2023 - 6:27 AM

The Vikings are 19-9 under GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O'Connell, tying for the fifth-most wins in the NFL since the start of 2022 with a "how-they-were-built" chart that defies easy description.

Do the Vikings really need Justin Jefferson to beat the Bears?

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, center, has returned to practice but has not played in a game since sustaining a hamstring injury on Oct. 8.

November 27, 2023 - 7:35 AM

The Vikings are facing a team tonight that has committed self-inflicted damage all season? Minnesota's upcoming schedule makes a strong case in the decision about whether to activate Justin Jefferson.

Vikings' Justin Jefferson steps back from social media after getting harassed about injury

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson said he has been hearing from fantasy football players and gamblers during his absence with a hamstring injury.

November 24, 2023 - 5:01 PM

Justin Jefferson, who could miss a seventh game this week, has heard vitriol from angry fans and gamblers during his prolonged absence.

Vikings' D.J. Wonnum is stacking up sacks in a contract year

Vikings edge rusher D.J. Wonnum (98), a fourth-round draft pick in 2020, has started 10 games and logged a career-high 80% of the defensive snaps.

November 25, 2023 - 4:25 PM

Fourth-year pro D.J. Wonnum has six sacks through 11 games, and he and Danielle Hunter have joined forces to be one of the top duos in the NFL.

Lewis Cine waits and works on his game as Vikings win without their 2022 first-round pick

Vikings safety Lewis Cine has been active for only four games this season, playing special teams.

November 27, 2023 - 12:23 AM

Safety Lewis Cine, the Vikings' 2022 first-round pick, has been inactive for seven games and is on a "learning curve" in the defense.