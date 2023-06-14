Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand watched Vegas players hoist the Stanley Cup on Tuesday and couldn't help but feel the pain of Minnesota fans. The collective playoff misfortunes of the Wild, Wolves, Twins and Vikings in the past three-plus decades make it hard to stomach success in less-suffering markets.

10:00: Carlos Correa delivered another big moment for the Twins in a walk-off win on Tuesday.

14:00: Star Tribune Minnesota United beat writer Jerry Zgoda joins Rand for a breakdown of the Loons halfway through the season. Can Emanuel Reynoso be the spark for a second-half surge?

29:00: Great news for gymnastics fans.

