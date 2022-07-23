Kevin O'Connell's first training camp as Vikings coach begins this week, with the first full-squad practice on Wednesday.

Rookies, quarterbacks and select players will report to TCO Performance Center on Sunday while the remaining veterans must arrive by Tuesday, when O'Connell and new General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah have their camp-opening news conferences.

The Vikings enter camp with 89 players on their 90-man roster after waiving quarterback Nate Stanley last week. Eight of their 10 draft picks are under contract, with second-round cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and second-round guard Ed Ingram unsigned entering the weekend.

Fourteen practices will be open to fans between July 30 and Aug. 18. Tickets should be reserved in advance at vikings.com; a limited number will be available at the gate.

Here's what you need to know if you are headed out to TCO Performance Center in Eagan for training camp:

When can fans first go to practice?

Saturday, July 30. The Vikings are calling it "Back Together Saturday." It's one of two premier practices, costing $10 for adults and $5 for children age 17 or younger (children under 36 inches tall are free). The other is the night practice at TCO Stadium on Aug. 8. Players will not be in pads for the July 30 practice; their first practice in full pads is scheduled for Aug. 1.

Which practices are free to all fans?

Aug. 2, 7, 12, 16. Players will not be in pads for those practices. Tickets for the free sessions must be reserved in advance at vikings.com. Fans are limited to eight tickets for each free practice; up to 4,000 digital tickets will be available each day. All other practices, except the two premier ones, are free for fans 17 and under.

What time are practices?

TCO Performance Center will typically open at 11:45 a.m. each day. Most days the Vikings will have walkthroughs from noon to 12:45 p.m., followed by practice from 2:15 to 4:15 p.m.

You can see the 49ers practice too

Last year, the Vikings hosted joint practices with the Broncos. This year, the Vikings will practice with the 49ers and Minnesotan quarterback Trey Lance, who is primed to take over the starting job, on Aug. 17 and 18 ahead of the teams' preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 20. The Aug. 18 practice is the last one open to the public.

Yes, you can get autographs

Because of the pandemic, training camp autograph opportunities were limited the past two years. This year there will be daily autograph sessions for fans 17 and under after practice at 4:30 p.m. Each day different position groups will be available for autographs. Full team autograph sessions for all fans are scheduled for select practices. Vikings legends also will make appearances throughout training camp at Q&As and autograph sessions for fans of all ages. (The autograph schedule is subject to change.)

July 30: Inside linebackers, tight ends, full team, legends

Aug. 1: Running backs, offensive line, legends

Aug. 2: Defensive line, quarterbacks

Aug. 3: Inside linebackers, tight ends, special teams, legends

Aug. 5: Wide receivers

Aug. 6: Outside linebackers, special teams

Aug. 7: Defensive backs

Aug. 8: Full team, legends

Aug. 10: Running backs, offensive line, legends

Aug. 11: Defensive line, quarterbacks, legends

Aug. 12: Wide receivers

Aug. 16: Defensive backs, outside linebackers, legends

Aug. 17: Full team

Aug. 18: Full team

Are COVID-19 protocols in place?

Proof of vaccination is not required for fans. There is no mask requirement, though unvaccinated fans are encouraged to wear them.

Where do fans park?

Fans driving to TCO Performance Center will be directed to the Northland Ford Dealers parking lot. Parking passes can be bought in advance for $10. If you pay on site, parking is $20.

Fans can also take public transportation to training camp. Minnesota Valley Transit Authority offers $3 round trips from the Eagan Transit Station to TCO Performance Center at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on normal practice days, with return trips at 4 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The 436 MVTA bus also connects to TCO Performance Center from the 46th Street light rail station on weekdays.

What can fans bring?

Outside food and drink and coolers are not allowed, except for water bottles and medical necessities. Fans are allowed to bring bags, except for briefcases, computer bags and luggage. Just don't bring cash. Concession stands and merchandise booths do not accept cash payments.

Also among the prohibited items are seat backs with large pockets and/or metal rod connections and umbrellas. A full list of prohibited items is here.

What is the Vikings' preseason schedule?

Aug. 14: at Las Vegas, 3:25 p.m., Ch. 9

Aug. 20: vs. San Francisco, 6 p.m., Ch. 9

Aug. 27: at Denver, 8 p.m., Ch. 9

When does the NFL season start?

The opening game of the 2022 season between the champion Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills is Thursday, Sept. 8, in L.A. The Vikings open Sunday, Sept. 11, against the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium at 3:25 p.m.