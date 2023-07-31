We're taking a look at each Vikings position group as training camp gets underway. Next up: Inside linebackers.

THE ROSTER

WLB: Jordan Hicks, Troy Dye, Ivan Pace Jr., Abraham Beauplan.

MLB: Brian Asamoah II, Troy Reeder, William Kwenkeu, Wilson Huber.

OFFSEASON MOVES

In: Pace (undrafted rookie), Beauplan (undrafted rookie), Reeder (Chargers), Huber (undrafted rookie).

Out: Eric Kendricks (Chargers).

OUTLOOK

The Vikings won't have Eric Kendricks in the middle of their defense for the first time since 2014. The 2019 first-team All-Pro became a salary cap casualty because of age (31), a subpar year in Ed Donatell's 3-4 defense after seven seasons in Mike Zimmer's 4-3 scheme, and the coaching staff's belief that the younger, speedier Asamoah, a 2022 third-round pick, is absolutely primed for a breakout season after a standout rookie year on special teams. Let's just say the youngster has some big cleats to fill, and don't be surprised if it takes him some time to do so, if, of course, he's even capable. Kendricks led the Vikings in tackles in a franchise-record 66 games and in seven of the last eight seasons. He was on his way to consecutive first-team All-Pro seasons when a calf injury felled him late in the 2020 season. Asamoah, meanwhile, played only 11% of the defensive snaps (119) as mostly a guy who shadowed mobile quarterbacks last year.

Meanwhile, the Vikings brought back Hicks, their other 2022 starting inside linebacker, in large part because he was more affordable than Kendricks. Hicks also is 31, raising concerns about whether he still has the speed to handle all the inside coverage duties in today's wide-open NFL. Hicks is in outstanding shape, however, and has started every game the past four seasons, including all 18 with the Vikings last year.

TOP COMPETITION

Fourth ILB. The Vikings are likely to keep four inside linebackers on the active roster, with the 28-year-old Reeder appearing to be the third one behind Asamoah and Hicks. Reeder, who started 25 games in three years with the Rams before moving on to the Chargers last season, could even push Hicks or Asamoah if Hicks slows down or Asamoah isn't ready for his promotion. Reeder hasn't missed a game in four seasons, starting 10 regular-season games and three more in the playoffs when the Rams won the Super Bowl – with O'Connell as offensive coordinator – during the 2021 season.

As for those competing for the fourth linebacker spot, Dye has the experience advantage with six starts in 45 games since the Vikings drafted him in the fourth round in 2020. But he's on the bubble because of some intriguing younger players to keep an eye on. Two of them are Pace and Huber, two undrafted guys from Cincinnati. Pace, one of the best prospects to go undrafted, was Pro Football Focus' highest-ranked ILB last year. He's also only 5-10, so he'll have to continue to overachieve, like he did last year when he led FBS in TFLs at his position. Huber has the opposite body type. He's 6-4, 241 and runs a 4.7 as a former tight end.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Asamoah. He's only 6-foot, 226 pounds, but has all he needs – except experience, of course — to play the modern inside linebacker position. He's got top speed, good instincts, a strong work ethic and appears to have the desire to be good. It didn't take him long to be a standout player and leader on special teams. How quickly and successfully he transitions into the starting role will play a significant part of how the defense plays this year.

ONE BIG QUESTION

Can the young legs make up for Kendricks' instincts? Did Kendricks age quickly last year or was he just out of sorts as he went from Zimmer's 4-3 – which he knew as well as his then-head coach – to Donatell's soft shell defense. Perhaps we'll know more in Week 3 when Kendricks' Chargers visit U.S. Bank Stadium. Meanwhile, the Vikings will need to make up for Kendricks' instincts and sure tackling skills with some younger, faster legs and one more reliable year of play and leadership from the steady nine-year veteran Hicks.