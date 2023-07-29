We're taking a look at each Vikings position group as training camp gets underway. Today: edge rushers.

THE ROSTER

Danielle Hunter, Marcus Davenport, Pat Jones II, D.J. Wonnum, Andre Carter, Luiji Vilain, Benton Whitley, Curtis Weaver

OFFSEASON MOVES

In: Davenport (free agent), Carter (undrafted free agent)

Out: Za'Darius Smith (traded to Browns)

OUTLOOK

The Vikings began their 2022 training camp touting the tandem of Smith and Hunter. They began their 2023 camp without either player on the field.

Smith, who had 8½ of his 10 sacks before Nov. 1, was traded to the Browns in the offseason after going public with his unhappiness over the contract he'd signed the previous year. Hunter, who moved from defensive end to outside linebacker last year, led the Vikings with 10½ sacks, but did not deliver the kind of spellbinding season that might have earned him the lucrative new contract he seeks. He skipped the team's offseason program and mandatory minicamp, and while he reported to training camp on time, he has not practiced while the Vikings consider whether to rework his contract for this season or trade him. Hunter will be 29 in October, and he missed all but six games in 2020 and 2021 because of injury, but the Vikings have few proven pass rushers behind him.

Jones and Wonnum had four sacks apiece last season, and Jones had perhaps his best game of the season in the Vikings' wild-card playoff loss to the Giants. The Vikings are also hopeful they found a surprise in Carter, an Army product who got $340,000 guaranteed to sign with the team. Especially if Hunter isn't on the field, the Vikings will need some of their young pass rushers to develop quickly.

TOP COMPETITION

Situational rusher. If Hunter remains on the roster, he and Davenport will be the starting outside linebackers. The Vikings, though, will likely have packages where they put three pass rushers on the field for third downs, and they'll need someone who can either spell one of their starters or possibly step into a larger role if Hunter isn't here. Jones and Wonnum could get the first shots at the job, but the Vikings have taken an early look at Vilain in training camp, and Whitley has made a strong first impression on other players.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Carter. His length and quickness made him an intriguing pass rushing prospect, though he will likely need to add strength to hold up against the run and refine his approach against NFL offensive linemen. He started training camp on the physically unable to perform list, with what coach Kevin O'Connell called a soft tissue injury, so he will need to get healthy before he sees many practice snaps. But the Vikings see him as a project worth their time, and he'll be worth watching in the preseason.

ONE BIG QUESTION

What will Davenport bring as a pass rusher? He's coming into the season healthy, after a long history of injuries, and said on Friday he feels a level of freedom in Brian Flores' defense that he hasn't experienced in recent years. He could play defensive end when the Vikings are in four-down fronts, but playing outside linebacker in a 3-4 base defense will be an adjustment for him. If he can produce, though, there could be plenty for both the Vikings and Davenport to gain from it; he's only 26 and will be a free agent after this season.