We're taking a look at each Vikings position group as training camp gets underway this week. Today: Wide receivers/tight ends

THE ROSTER

Wide receivers: Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn, Jordan Addison, Jalen Reagor, Jalen Nailor, Brandon Powell, Blake Proehl, Trishton Jackson, Lucky Jackson, Cephus Johnson III, Garett Maag, Thayer Thomas

Tight ends: T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse, Ben Sims, Colin Thompson

OFFSEASON MOVES

In: Oliver (free agent), Powell (free agent), Addison (first-round pick), Johnson (undrafted free agent), Thomas (undrafted free agent), Sims (undrafted free agent), Lucky Jackson (undrafted free agent), Maag (undrafted free agent), Thompson (free agent)

Out: Adam Thielen (released; signed with Panthers), Irv Smith (signed with Bengals) Ben Ellefson (retired)

OUTLOOK

The Vikings were sixth in the league in passing offense a year ago, and expect they'll field one of the league's more prolific attacks again because of the weapons they've put in place for Kirk Cousins. Jefferson has his eyes on a 2,000-yard season after winning NFL offensive player of the year honors a year ago, while Hockenson could be Cousins' No. 2 target after catching 60 passes in 10 games with the team a year ago. The big question will be how the group looks behind those two: the Vikings gave Oliver a three-year, $21 million deal with the belief he can be more of a pass target than he was in Baltimore, and they used the 23rd overall pick on Addison to make defenses pay for focusing on Jefferson. There's plenty of talent here, but the Vikings will need several players to thrive in bigger roles.

TOP COMPETITION

No. 2 receiver. The Vikings will spend enough time in three-receiver sets that the actual competition between Osborn and Addison might not amount to much, but it will still be interesting to see how many personnel groups the Vikings place Addison in as a rookie. Osborn caught 60 passes for 650 yards on 90 targets last year, and has earned Cousins' trust with some big catches in important moments. He's spent enough time in the Vikings' offense that the team likely won't need to rush Addison, but the fact Osborn will be a free agent after this year could factor into the Vikings' thinking as they determine how quickly to bring Addison along.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Addison. After an early practice in Vikings camp, Cousins walked over to a pair of reporters to gush about the impressive catches Addison had made in traffic; the Vikings believe the USC product can line up all over the field and give them a valuable counterpunch to defenses that want to focus on Jefferson. His citation for reckless driving, after he was pulled over for driving 140 mph days before training camp, made for a bad start to camp, but coach Kevin O'Connell was quick to stand by Addison's character while admonishing him for the decision. If Addison can emerge quickly, the Vikings could have a potent combination with Jefferson and him for years to come.

ONE BIG QUESTION

What will Oliver's role be in the offense? Though he caught just 26 passes in his first 35 NFL games, the tight end had 56 catches for 709 yards as a senior at San Jose State. He was quick to point out he can play more than the blocking tight end role the Ravens gave him in their offense, and the Vikings have sounded optimistic about what Oliver can do as a receiver. If they can turn him into a weapon, they could create plenty of mismatches in two-tight end sets where Jefferson is also on the field.