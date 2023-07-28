Vikings defensive backs Byron Murphy Jr. (7) and Lewis Cine (6) had the attention of inside linebackers coach Mike Siravo during a May practice.

— Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

Vikings training camp position preview: Defensive backs

July 25, 2023 - 11:03 PM

Only two cornerbacks return from last season, and much will be expected from the 2022 draft class as the team's secondary gets younger alongside Harrison Smith.

Vikings training camp preview: Running backs

After the Vikings released Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison stepped into the largest role of his career as the leader of a young backfield.

— Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

July 27, 2023 - 6:13 AM

The Vikings have a new lead back in Alexander Mattison, but who's No. 2?

Vikings training camp position preview: Quarterbacks

Vikings quarterbacks Kirk Cousins, front, and Jaren Hall (16) throw during the team’s mandatory minicamp in June.

— Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune

July 26, 2023 - 7:13 AM

Kirk Cousins has been the focal point of training camp just about every year he's been in Minnesota, but there are several new things worth watching in 2023.

Vikings training camp preview: defensive line

Rookie Jaquelin Roy, center, could make an immediate impact on a unit that’s starving for someone to be a penetrating one-gap threat.

— Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

July 28, 2023 - 6:01 AM

There isn't a head-turning talent on the defensive front, but new coordinator Brian Flores is hoping to get some disruptive plays from his linemen.

Vikings' Brian Flores is 'concerned with everything' as he embarks on reshaping the defense

July 26, 2023 - 11:23 PM

Ed Donatell said all the right things in training camp last year, but his defense went wrong. His replacement as coordinator knows the challenge ahead.