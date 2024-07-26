Compared to his college practices toiling under Nick Saban in the Alabama heat, Vikings first-round pick Dallas Turner's introduction to the NFL hasn't seemed as grueling. "At Alabama, it was this every day," Turner said, rhythmically clapping his hands for emphasis. "Here, you get to learn things, kind of get your technique down, slow it down and when it's time to speed up, it's time to speed up."

His indoctrination to the NFL has come with a different set of challenges. The Vikings have moved Turner to different spots in Brian Flores' defense, preparing him for the eclectic role he is likely to have compared to his time as a college defensive end. The spring started with off-ball work, Turner said, since he had done so much on-ball work in college.

Because Andrew Van Ginkel was injured during organized team activities in the spring, Turner said he has "able to see everything from all different angles and aspects. Really, it's just learning the whole defense, and that's what I've been doing going into training camp. The defense will be more understandable for me."

Practicing against left tackle Christian Darrisaw, Turner said, has been perhaps his other welcome-to-the-NFL moment.

"I know if I go against a guy like that in practice every day, the game's going to be easy," Turner said. "He deserves every coin of that [contract extension], for sure. He shows it every single day in practice."

Van Ginkel making progress

Van Ginkel, who missed most of the team's offseason program rehabbing a Lisfranc injury, was on the field for 7-on-7 work during the second day of training camp Thursday. Coach Kevin O'Connell sounded optimistic about Van Ginkel's timetable on Wednesday, and though the linebacker wasn't doing any full-team work Thursday, his return to the defense doesn't seem far away.

"[He'll bring] toughness, work ethic, leadership," said Flores, who was Van Ginkel's head coach with the Dolphins from 2019 to '21. "He's a quiet leader, but he's fun to be around. He loves playing football. That's the one thing about this group that I really love: when they play together, you can tell they enjoy playing together. And Van Ginkel's done a nice job of just bringing himself in. He's got pass rush ability, he makes plays in the run game, he's smart, he's played several different positions over the course of his career. He just loves to play."

Scenes from practice

A day after the Vikings lost cornerback Mekhi Blackmon to a torn ACL, they had another scare when Shaq Griffin went down after intercepting a pass in the middle of the field. Griffin spent time in the Vikings' medical tent after the injury, but walked off the field without assistance after practice.

The Vikings got another highlight throw from Sam Darnold, a day after his long touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson. Darnold threw a deep ball for Jordan Addison more than 50 yards in a 7-on-7 drill, allowing the receiver to catch it in stride.

Rookie J.J. McCarthy had some impressive moments, too, showing off his arm on several throws over the middle and timely passes to the far sideline. He was nearly intercepted by Jaylin Williams on a throw the cornerback undercut, but when Williams bobbled the interception, a Vikings receiver corralled the deflection and took it in for a touchdown.

While the Vikings' practice was closed to the public Thursday, the team opened things up to friends and family. Jefferson's father, John, watched from the end zone and McCarthy spent some time chatting with O'Connell's family after practice. Former Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, now retired and living in Minnesota, watched practice as well.