The Vikings play host to the first of their nine public practices during training camp this summer on Saturday. Gates open at noon at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, for fans to get their first look at rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy and a slew of other new Vikings from an offseason roster makeover.

Fans will get only nine looks, though. The last public practice is earlier than usual: Aug. 8, two days before the Vikings' preseason opener against the Raiders on Aug. 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The team will then head to Cleveland for joint practices with the Browns ahead of their preseason game on Aug. 17. The past two seasons, the Vikings had held joint practices in Eagan, offering more opportunities for fans to attend camp.

There will be one night practice at TCO Stadium, on Monday, Aug. 5, beginning at 7 p.m. and ending with fireworks and a concert. Find the full schedule of open practices here.

Here's what else to know if you go:

How do fans get tickets?

General admission tickets must be reserved online in advance at vikings.com/camp; there are limited tickets onsite. Tickets for the eight day practices at the team's training facility in Eagan are $5 a piece for adults, but free for season ticket holders and children 17 and younger. Tickets to the night practice on Monday, Aug. 5, are $10 for adults and $5 for children 17 and younger; children under 36 inches tall are free. Up to 4,000 tickets will be available most days, with 7,000 available for the night practice at TCO Stadium. According to the Vikings website, the practices on Saturday, Monday and Aug. 3 are already sold out.

What time are practices?

TCO Performance Center will typically open at noon each day with practice at 2:30 p.m. For the night practice, gates open at 5 p.m., and practice begins at 7 p.m.

How can kids get autographs?

The first 1,000 children 17 and under will receive a scratch-off ticket each day that will reveal which player's autograph they will get during the signing session after practice. Posed photos with players in the autograph zone are not allowed. There are also daily meet and greets with Vikings legends at 1 p.m.

The autograph schedule is below and subject to change.

July 27: Offensive line

July 29: Wide receivers

July 30: Running backs and specialists

July 31: Outside linebackers

Aug. 2: Tight ends and inside linebackers

Aug. 3: Cornerbacks

Aug. 5: None

Aug. 7: Quarterbacks and safeties

Aug. 8: Defensive Line

Where do fans park?

Fans driving to TCO Performance Center will be directed to the Northland Ford Dealers parking lot. Parking passes can be bought in advance online for $10. If you pay on-site, parking is $20.

What can fans bring?

Outside food and drink and coolers are not allowed, except for water bottles (but not metal or glass ones) and medical necessities. Fans are allowed to bring bags, except for briefcases, computer bags and luggage. Just don't bring cash. Concession stands and merchandise booths do not accept cash payments. Also among the prohibited items are chairs, umbrellas, selfie sticks, banners and flags. A full list of prohibited items is here.

What is the Vikings preseason schedule?

Saturday, Aug. 10 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 3 p.m., U.S. Bank Stadium (TV: Fox 9)

Saturday, Aug. 17 at Cleveland Browns, 3:25 p.m., at Cleveland Browns Stadium (TV: Fox 9)

Saturday, Aug. 24 at Philadelphia Eagles, noon, Lincoln Financial Field (TV: Fox 9)

When does the NFL season start?

The opening game of the 2024 season between the champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens is Thursday, Sept. 5, in Kansas City, Mo. The Vikings open at noon Sunday, Sept. 8, against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., a game that will be televised on Fox.