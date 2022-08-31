The Vikings now have the 21st and 22nd picks of the 2020 NFL Draft.

They have acquired receiver Jalen Reagor, who was drafted one spot ahead of Vikings star Justin Jefferson, from the Eagles for a 2023 seventh-round pick and conditional 2024 fourth-round pick that can become a fifth-round pick. The Vikings released receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, a 2021 fifth-round pick, to make room on the roster.

Reagor gives the Vikings another receiver option after the season-ending knee injury to Bisi Johnson as well as a punt returner. Smith-Marsette struggled in moments adapting to that role in the preseason. Reagor averaged 7.3 yards per return on 31 punts last year.

Reagor, who has 64 catches for 695 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons, joins a receiver depth chart with Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn and rookie Jalen Nailor. The Vikings lost receiver Bisi Johnson to a torn ACL in last weekend's preseason finale against the Broncos.

Smith-Marsette is the seventh member of the 2021 draft class let go by first-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Only two of the draft picks — edge rusher Janarius Robinson and defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman — returned on the practice squad.

Practice squad formed

The Vikings re-signed 12 players to the practice squad, bringing back edge rusher Janarius Robinson, tight end Nick Muse, running back Bryant Koback, guard Kyle Hinton, receivers Trishton Jackson and Dan Chisena, center Josh Sokol, linebacker William Kwenkeu, defensive tackles T.J. Smith and Jaylen Twyman, cornerback Parry Nickerson and safety Myles Dorn.

Four open spots remain on the 16-man practice squad. The team did not immediately decide to bring back two 2021 third-round picks in guard Wyatt Davis or linebacker Chazz Surratt.

Updated league rules allow up to six veterans to join the practice squad, while 10 spots are reserved for players with no more than two accrued seasons. Players can be elevated to the active game-day roster up to three times throughout the season before they must be signed to the 53-man roster.

Mond, Mannion land elsewhere

The Vikings need a No. 3 quarterback after Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion landed elsewhere.

Mond was claimed off waivers by the Browns on Wednesday. Mannion chose to sign with the Seahawks practice squad. Both were among the Vikings' final cuts on Tuesday as the team chose to move forward with quarterback Nick Mullens as the backup to Kirk Cousins.

Mond joins Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, the longtime former Vikings assistant, and quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs on Cleveland's active roster. Mannion rejoins the Seahawks after spending a month in Seattle during last year's training camp.

Mond and defensive tackle Armon Watts were the only Vikings cuts claimed by other teams. The Bears picked up Watts, who started nine games last year, to keep him in the division. Watts was a surprise release after lining up as a starter throughout training camp.

The Vikings were not awarded any players on waivers, but that does not mean they didn't submit any claims. They were 12th in the priority order.

Etc.

-Running back Alexander Mattison, cornerback Cameron Dantzler, tackle Vederian Lowe and Nailor were not spotted at Wednesday's practice. Mattison was gone for family reasons, per the team. First-round safety Lewis Cine (knee) and second-round cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (ankle) returned to practice.

-New defensive lineman Ross Blacklock, acquired via trade from the Texans, wore No. 96 while working off to the side of practice with the team's training staff. He was joined by Chisena (leg), Robinson (undisclosed) and defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (undisclosed).

-After Smith-Marsette was waived — and before Reagor arrived in Minnesota — Osborn, Thielen, running back Ty Chandler and cornerback Patrick Peterson fielded punt returns in practice.

-Former Gophers standout receiver Tyler Johnson was claimed by the Texans after being released by the Buccaneers on Tuesday.