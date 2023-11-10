T.J. Hockenson was limited in practice for a second straight day on Thursday, as the Vikings try to bring him back from the rib and oblique injuries he sustained following a couple of crushing hits in the team's win in Atlanta on Sunday. But Hockenson said he intends to play on Sunday against the Saints.

"That's the plan," he said. "I'm going through the week, and we'll see. I'm just going to grind through it. I mean, obviously, there's pain, but it is what it is. I'm going to be out there for these guys. I'm just excited to be back on the field."

Hockenson said his mindset is to play "unless I can't, physically, or someone's making me stay off." In his mind, he said, he never got close to that point against the Falcons.

"In my head, I can play through a lot," he said. "I have a higher pain threshold. We had a sudden change [of possession, after a third-quarter turnover], and I said, 'Leave me alone, I'm going.' And then we came back and they kind of got everything fixed up, gave me a little more protection. It's all good. No worries from my side of it. I'm excited about this week."

Osborn limited in return to practice

Wide receiver K.J. Osborn sustained a concussion on Sunday as the result of a violent hit where he was sandwiched between two Falcons defenders. On Thursday, Osborn made progress in the concussion protocol, returning to practice on a limited basis.

The Vikings gave Harrison Smith a day off to rest, and quarterback Jaren Hall missed a second consecutive day because of the concussion he suffered on Sunday. Five other players — Hockenson, Dean Lowry, Brian Asamoah II, Christian Darrisaw, Justin Jefferson and Johnny Mundt — were limited on Thursday.