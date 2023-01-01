Packers slam Vikings at Lambeau

The Minnesota Vikings lost 41-17 to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) dances the griddy after breaking up a pass meant for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) argues for a taunting call after Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) danced the griddy after breaking up a pass meant for the wide receiver.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is sacked by Green Bay Packers linebacker Justin Hollins (47) late in the second quarter.
Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell watches from the sidelines in the third quarter as the Vikings had only ten players on the field.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) placed his hand on Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark (97) back after he recovered his fumble.
Green Bay Packers kick returner Keisean Nixon (25) scored on a first quarter kickoff.
Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) stopped a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) just short of the end zone in the third quarter.
Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) walked off the field after the Vikings lost 47-17 in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) celebrated with fans after a pick six in the first quarter.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) attempts to listen for the calls over the noise in the fourth quarter.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) is stopped by Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) in the second quarter.
Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) intercepted a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Minnesota Vikings fan Richard Ernst, center, threw his hands in the air as his nephew Jared Ernst and brother Jason Ernst at right celebrated a second quarter Green Bay touchdown.
Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) in the first quarter.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) was hit with an unnecessary roughness penalty for slamming Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) in the second quarter.
Minnesota Vikings guard Austin Schlottmann (65) is helped off the field after going down with an injury in the first quarter.
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) recovered a Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) fumble in the first quarter.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) slides for a first down.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws under pressure resulting in an interception in the second quarter.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (83) gets a hug from Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) after he scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) is forced out by Minnesota Vikings guard Ezra Cleveland (72) after interception a pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell greets Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) on the field following their game.
Matt Crowley, dressed as Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, dances in the stands without a shirt ahead of an NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers.
Minnesota Vikings fans from left, Jon Solum of Bemidji, Lucas Arvidson, Zach Wollak, Tyler Syring, and Keegan O’Leary of Eagan cheer from the stands.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leads his team onto the field.
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) take the field.
A Vikings fans makes his way to Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers celebrate in the fourth quarter.