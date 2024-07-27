EAGAN, Minn. — The expectations and scrutiny that hound NFL quarterbacks drafted at the top of the first round is mere background noise for J.J. McCarthy in his first training camp with the Minnesota Vikings.

With the presence of Sam Darnold — and the environment they've put in place — the Vikings have made a point to keep the pressure off their prized prospect.

''I want a really competitive situation. Sam will be taking the majority of his reps with that first group, but I think you'll see J.J. maybe get some as well,'' coach Kevin O'Connell announced at the beginning of the week. ''But also, it's about the quality and the volume of those reps throughout camp to really continue to holistically attack this quarterback development program and process for J.J.''

With 56 starts in six seasons since he was the third overall pick in the 2018 draft by the New York Jets, Darnold has plenty of experience the Vikings can lean on in the transition from Kirk Cousins and their quest to maintain the potent passing attack fueled by superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Despite his 13-25 record with the Jets and failure to gain traction in his next stop with the Carolina Panthers, Darnold has an unquestionable dose of arm strength that has been on full display so far during camp with several deep connections with Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

With the caliber of players around him in the huddle and the acumen of the coaching staff in offensive strategy, there's ample reason to believe Darnold can be an effective starter. Perhaps even all season, giving the Vikings the benefit of a redshirt year of sorts for the 21-year-old.

''When the time comes, it comes," McCarthy said. "I'm just training every single day so that when that time does come, I'm going to be ready.''

O'Connell put it more succinctly: ''Progress is the process.''

McCarthy was only the starter for Michigan for two seasons in a run-first offense, so there are a lot of repetitions for him to catch up on. He said he found it difficult to quickly and confidently recite the play calls on the spot during spring practice, making that his primary goal for training camp.

''I honestly feel like I've been here for a year already," McCarthy said.

On a steamy Saturday afternoon, the first practice open to the public at the TCO Performance Center where the Vikings have been headquartered since 2018, McCarthy shined in his turn on the red zone drill by tossing touchdown after touchdown including a crisp fade to Jalen Nailor in traffic.

Darnold is only signed for this upcoming season, after spending last year as a backup with the San Francisco 49ers, so it's not as though McCarthy's heralded arrival suddenly disrupted his outlook the way Cousins was jarred by the Atlanta Falcons taking Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick. McCarthy said he's looked up to Darnold for awhile.

''He's just been nothing but great," McCarthy said. "He treats me like my little brother.''

Said Darnold: ''Everyone learns together in the quarterback room. If I can take things from J.J. that he can teach me, I'll gladly take it.''

Regardless of how Darnold fares and McCarthy develops, depth is not a concern with Nick Mullens still around as well. Despite his overarching limitations, Mullens amassed 1,110 passing yards over his three starts down the stretch last season.

The depth issue persists on the other side of the ball at cornerback, with Mekhi Blackmon's torn ACL during the first full-team practice on Wednesday the latest setback. Newcomer Shaquill Griffin suffered a soft-tissue injury in his left leg while intercepting a pass on Thursday and will be held out for at least a few more days. The Vikings are likely to sign another veteran soon, O'Connell said.

