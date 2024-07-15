Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested in California late Friday on suspicion of driving drunk, just days after a teammate's death in a crash that might have involved alcohol and nearly a year after Addison was arrested for driving 140 miles per hour in St. Paul.

According to a report from the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to reports of a car blocking lanes of a highway near Los Angeles International Airport. Officers say they arrived to find a white Rolls-Royce blocking the lane, with a driver apparently asleep behind the wheel.

The driver, identified as the 22-year-old Addison, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a short investigation, according to the CHP.

In a statement, the Vikings said only that the team knew of the arrest.

"We are aware of Jordan Addison's arrest this past Friday and are currently gathering more information regarding the incident," read a statement.

The arrest was first reported by the Los Angeles Daily News.

Addison was arrested at 3:15 a.m. last July 20 for speeding eastbound on Interstate 94 in St. Paul; he was cited for driving 140 mph — 85 mph over the 55 mph speed limit — in his luxury SUV, a Lamborghini Urus. Addison's explanation to the state trooper, according to a citation filed the following week, was that he was having an emergency with his dog at his residence. In August, Addison agreed to plead guilty to a petty misdemeanor. He paid a $686 fine and had his driver's license revoked for six months.

"Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment, I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior," Addison said in a statement following last year's arrest. "I am truly sorry."

As the No. 23 overall pick in last year's NFL draft out of Southern California, Addison is on a four-year contract worth $13.7 million, all guaranteed.



