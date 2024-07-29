EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings signed 10-year veteran defensive back Bobby McCain on Monday, still seeking depth and experience for their secondary.

McCain played his first six seasons for the Miami Dolphins, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2015 out of Memphis. The last two of those years with the Dolphins were under coach Brian Flores, who is now Minnesota's defensive coordinator. He also played two seasons there with current Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones.

''I know so many of the guys who were out here with me in Miami,'' McCain said after practice. ''I'm just happy to be here and happy to be back with them.''

The 5-foot-9, 196-pound McCain primarily played cornerback in Miami. He began playing some safety under Flores. In 2021, the first of two years with the Washington Commanders, he made eight starts at each position that season while leading the team with four interceptions. McCain played last year for the New York Giants.

Flores said before the team's first full-pads practice on Monday that McCain would play safety, but his system is built around versatility. The Vikings have much less depth at cornerback.

Kicker John Parker Romo was waived by the Vikings to make room on the 90-man roster, effectively securing the job for rookie Will Reichard, their sixth-round draft pick from Alabama.

