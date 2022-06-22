The Vikings now have eight of 10 draft picks under contract.

Fourth-round cornerback Akayleb Evans signed his rookie deal on Wednesday, the team announced, leaving only second-round cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and second-round guard Ed Ingram unsigned. Evans was taken with the 118th overall pick out of Missouri, where he played one season after transferring from Tulsa.

The value of Evans' four-year deal is slotted off his draft position, meaning he gets a roughly $760,000 signing bonus on a contract worth up to $4.4 million.

While rookie holdouts are a thing of the past — due to slotted salaries installed in 2011 — there are still negotiations between teams and agents regarding total guaranteed money, offset contract language, signing bonus payment terms and how or whether guarantees can be voided due to on-field or off-field conduct.

Evans, the 6-foot-2-inch and 197-pound corner, was the third defensive back drafted within the Vikings' initial five selections this spring, including first-round safety Lewis Cine and Booth Jr. When players report for training camp in late July, Evans is expected to compete for a reserve role in a retooled secondary under new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.

The Vikings' remade cornerback group now includes Patrick Peterson, Chandon Sullivan, Cameron Dantzler, Booth Jr., Evans and Kris Boyd.