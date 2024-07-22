Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Vikings edge rusher Dallas Turner signed a contract Sunday, the day rookies reported to training camp.

The 21-year-old Turner signed a four-year, $15.76 million contract that includes a $8.28 million signing bonus and a fifth-year team option, ESPN reported.

The Southeastern Conference defensive player of the year last season, Turner had 10 sacks and 14½ tackles for loss for Alabama in 2023. The Vikings traded up six spots in the first round to draft him 17th overall in April.

The Vikings issued a release Sunday saying both their first-round picks, Turner and quarterback J.J. McCarthy, signed their rookie contracts. McCarthy, the No. 10 overall pick, agreed to a four-year contract worth $21.85 million Friday.

McCarthy and Turner were two of the only three 2024 first-round picks who hadn't signed contracts as of Friday morning; now the only first-round pick who has yet to sign is Cincinnati offensive lineman Amarius Mims, the No. 18 overall pick.

Vikings veterans are scheduled to arrive Tuesday, with the team's first practice scheduled for Wednesday. The first practice open to fans is scheduled for Saturday.