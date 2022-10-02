LONDON — The Vikings will have Za'Darius Smith available for their game against the Saints.

The pass rusher, who'd been questionable to play with a foot injury, will be active for the Vikings on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Smith got quite a bit of work in practice on Friday, and coach Kevin O'Connell said then that Smith was trending in the right direction to play, though he called Smith a game-time decision on Friday.

Sunday, after going through pregame warmups, Smith was cleared to play. It means the Vikings will have all 11 of their defensive starters available for the game against the Saints, who are missing starting quarterback Jameis Winston, wide receiver Michael Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara.

The Vikings' inactives are CB Andrew Booth, LB Luiji Vilain, G/C Chris Reed, G Vederian Lowe, DE Esezi Otomewo

The Saints' inactives are QB Jameis Winston, RB Alvin Kamara, WR Michael Thomas, S Marcus Maye, RB Tony Jones Sr., G/T Andrus Peat, TE Nick Vannett