Running back Ty Chandler is expected to miss multiple weeks and could end up on injured reserve after breaking his thumb against the Bears, coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday.

Chandler, the fifth-round pick out of North Carolina, is still consulting with the Vikings medical staff about ways to treat the thumb, injured while playing special teams in his second NFL game. O'Connell said there's a chance Chandler doesn't need to be placed on injured reserve, which requires a minimum four-game stay.

"More than likely he's going to be down weeks," O'Connell said.

Chandler was a preseason standout with 15 carries for 113 rushing yards and a touchdown across three exhibitions, but is in a deep backfield behind Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu. Running back Bryant Koback is on the practice squad.

Cornerback Akayleb Evans, the fourth-round pick, is in the concussion protocol after leaving the game following an onside kick recovery in the second half.

Safety Lewis Cine returned to TCO Performance Center in Eagan on Monday after arriving in the Twin Cities from London over the weekend. Cine, the first-round pick, is taking the initial steps in his recovery from a compound fracture to his lower left leg.

"Awesome to see him with our guys down in the training room," O'Connell said.

Cook played 57% of the snaps against the Bears as the backfield playing time split has been more 60/40 with Mattison after Cook's shoulder injury in Week 3 against the Lions. Cook's workload hasn't changed, getting every snap of a 12-play opening drive capped by his 1-yard touchdown run. Mattison opened the second series on offense and finished with a season-high 12 touches for 40 yards.

The duo wants to be seen as equally capable if not mistaken for one another.

"We actually take pride in even trying to get the announcers to say the wrong name after a run sometime," Mattison said. "Just like they did the other day."

Play-action traction

Only four quarterbacks — the Chargers' Justin Herbert, the Falcons' Marcus Mariota, the Eagles' Jalen Hurts and the Titans' Ryan Tannehill — have more play-action passing yards than Kirk Cousins through five games, according to Pro Football Focus. Cousins attempted a league-high 17 throws after faking a handoff against the Bears in Week 5, completing 13 passes for 120 yards and an interception.

"Mixing run and pass, play action, screen game, the no-huddle, the red zone plan, the run game was effective," Cousins said. "Any time you're effective, it's usually because you're being pretty multiple and not leaning on any one thing too much."

'Field position game'

Including extra points, kicker Greg Joseph has made 18 of 19 kicks from within 49 yards away this season. The only issues so far arise when he tries from deep. Joseph is now one of five on field-goal attempts from at least 50 yards after a 51-yard try was blocked and a 53-yard attempt missed wide right against the Bears. The block set up a short field and eventually three points for Chicago.

"I can do a better job maybe of playing the field position game at times, or possibly going for it on some of those fourth downs," O'Connell said. "Every situation is kind of a feel thing based upon where we're at in the game, the success of our offense. My confidence in Greg will not waver."

Etc.